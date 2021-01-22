KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.25

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 4714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several analysts recently commented on KZMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

