KARMA Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 66.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 90.1% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $853,971.21 and approximately $29.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004263 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00091070 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

