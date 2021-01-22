Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.50

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 63274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.16.

About Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (KDR.L) (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (KDR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (KDR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.