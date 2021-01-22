Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 8,627,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 2,154,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

In other Kaixin Auto news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

