K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Raised to $11.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 166,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,480. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.