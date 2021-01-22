JustLiquidity (JUL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $1.24 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $29.31 or 0.00097296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00052176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00126872 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00296967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00071371 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069856 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

