JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock worth $64,670,343. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

