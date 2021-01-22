JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 77.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bancolombia by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $4,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $55.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.