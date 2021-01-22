JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

