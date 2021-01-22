JustInvest LLC Buys 320 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $289.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $309.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.