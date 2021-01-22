JustInvest LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $222.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.