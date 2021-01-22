JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,451,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,925 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,379,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,342,000 after purchasing an additional 839,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,869,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

