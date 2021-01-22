Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Trading Down 0.4%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 70 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,900% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75.

Jumbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUMSF)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

