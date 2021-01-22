Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $1,013,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 583,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,069. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 186,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

