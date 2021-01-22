Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Leon Coetzer Sells 4,393,736 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Leon Coetzer sold 4,393,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £571,185.68 ($746,257.75).

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The company has a market cap of £282.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.72.

Get Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.