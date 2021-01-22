Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Leon Coetzer Sells 4,393,736 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Leon Coetzer sold 4,393,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £571,185.68 ($746,257.75).
Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) stock opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The company has a market cap of £282.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.72.
Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) Company Profile
