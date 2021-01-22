JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.80). 43,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 222,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.82. The firm has a market cap of £122.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L)’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.