JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $279.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

GNRC opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average is $197.58. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock worth $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

