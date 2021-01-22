JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $170.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.88.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,322.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.