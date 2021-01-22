JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $132.94 Average PT from Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of JPM opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

