JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $80.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.62.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 24,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

