Jounce Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 call options.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,814 shares of company stock worth $772,188. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

