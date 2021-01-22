Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Invests $52,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,658.23.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,306.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,173.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

