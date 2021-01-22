John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

