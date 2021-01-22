John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

