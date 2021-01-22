John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.51. 6,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

