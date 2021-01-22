JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 486,259 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
