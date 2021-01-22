JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 2199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 486,259 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,374,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.