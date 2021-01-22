Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

SMTS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G owned about 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

