Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

