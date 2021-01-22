Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,570. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

