Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $153.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

