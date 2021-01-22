Jefferies Financial Group Comments on State Street Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.58 on Thursday. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 6,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $14,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

