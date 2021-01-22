Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GGG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 8.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 4.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Graco by 2,871.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graco by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $312,312.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,854 shares of company stock valued at $10,226,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.