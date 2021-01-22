Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calyxt, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calyxt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 318.57% and a negative return on equity of 89.86%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLXT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

CLXT stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,082,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 616,827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

