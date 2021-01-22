Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corteva in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

CTVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 downgraded Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CTVA stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

