Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

CMA stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. FMR LLC increased its position in Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 670,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,547,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

