Jeff Goater Sells 5,000 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 1,426,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,614. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SURF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

