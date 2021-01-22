Jeff Goater Sells 5,000 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) CEO Jeff Goater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 1,426,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,614. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SURF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
