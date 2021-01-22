Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $174.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.59.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.77. 357,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,317. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

