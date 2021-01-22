Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $174.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.59.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.77. 357,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,317. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $171.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.86.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
