Jared Grusd Sells 52,810 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Jared Grusd sold 33,128 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,310,212.40.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 140166 upped their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

