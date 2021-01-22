Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTH. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.
Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.