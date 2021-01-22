Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTH. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.