Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Neutral

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of MSEX opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $182,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

