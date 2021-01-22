James L. Marvin Sells 2,500 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.