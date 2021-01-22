Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

