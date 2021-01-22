Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.89.
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.00.
In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.