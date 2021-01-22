Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 29.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,294 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

