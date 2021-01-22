J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

