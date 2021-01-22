J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

