J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.