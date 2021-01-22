IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IWGFF. HSBC began coverage on IWG in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of IWG in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.