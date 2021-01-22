iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.