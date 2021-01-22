iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.40

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.40 and last traded at $175.40, with a volume of 6085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $160.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

