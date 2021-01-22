iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

