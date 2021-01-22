iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period.

DVY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,732. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

